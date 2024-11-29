Chennai rains: AAI urges travelers to check flight status amid red alert

CHENNAI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had requested the air passengers to get a confirmation from the airline regarding the flight status before visiting the Chennai Airport as a red alert has been issued to Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu for two days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy rains for Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu for two days. As the wind speeds are expected to be very high, the flight services will be affected for two days.

The officers are also planning to stop the operations for the ART flights, which will be operated to Thoothukudi, Salem, Tiruchy, Madurai and Sri Lanka, as it is risky to operate smaller aircraft while there is heavy wind.

Following that, the AAI had requested the passengers to get an update from the airlines about the flight status before starting from their home.

The airlines have also asked to give regular updates to the passengers regarding the cancellations and delays of the flight services.