Chennai Railway division collects Rs 6.25 crore in ticket penalties in Sept

CHENNAI: Southern Railway's Chennai Division has recorded its highest-ever monthly ticket checking revenue by collecting Rs 6.25 crore from 1.21 lakh people in September.

A press release from the SR noted that this was a new benchmark for single-month earnings. The Chennai division earned Rs 4.32 crore in August, Rs 3.80 crore in July and Rs 4.64 crore in June.

Divisional Railway Manager Shailendra Singh, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager M Bharath Kumar and other officials conducted a special drive on September 30, according to the release, during which 3,254 cases of ticket irregularities were found and a total penalty of Rs 18.22 lakh was collected.

At the Chennai Central railway station, the DRM spoke with passengers to promote digital ticketing platforms, including the UTS Mobile app and Rail One app, and encouraged the use of automatic ticket vending machines (ATVMs) for faster ticketing. Passengers were also guided on season ticket facilities and other services.

"Regular ticket checking drives conducted in suburban, mail/express, passenger and special trains and enhanced awareness campaigns alongside proactive initiatives have contributed to a notable increase in ticket compliance compared to last year," said the release.

Travelling without a valid ticket is a punishable offence, added the release.