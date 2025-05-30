Chennai: Public thrash harasser, hands him to police

CHENNAI: A man was arrested on Tuesday for sexually harassing a college student in broad daylight on a public road near Thirumangalam.

The accused had stalked the student when she was walking to her college and attempted to assault her.

The police identified the suspect as Pradeep Kumar, a native of Nepal, who was apprehended by the public after the victim raised an alarm.

Motorists and passersby rushed to her aid, caught the accused, and handed him over to the Thirumangalam police station after tying up his legs.

According to investigators, the college student was unaware she was being followed until the assault occurred.

Pradeep Kumar was employed at a hotel in the city and stayed in Thirumangalam, police said. He was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.