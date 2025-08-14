Chennai: Protesting workers arrested in midnight drama for defying Madras HC order

CHENNAI: Armed with the order of the Madras High Court stating that the protesting cleanliness workers cannot block the pavement outside Ripon Building, the Greater Chennai City police arrested and forcibly removed the protesters from outside the Greater Chennai Corporation headquarters around midnight on Wednesday.

By evening, the roads around Ripon Building were cordoned off and a large number of police personnel were deployed. Reports said more than 50 buses were deployed to ferry the workers away from the spot.

Earlier in the day, the police and the corporation had asked the protesters to move out of the place, which, however, the latter rejected. Meanwhile, after yet another round of negotiations with the workers failed, Municipal Administration Minister and senior DMK leader KN Nehru went to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin to discuss the matter that is increasingly becoming a political issue for the government.

• Police remove cleanliness workers protesting in front of Ripon Building on Wednesday night

“Ripon Building is not a place for agitation; the cleanliness workers can stage their protest at the designated place after obtaining proper permission from the police,” city Mayor R Priya said on Wednesday after emerging from the brief meeting with the workers’ representatives.

“The High Court has clearly stated that the protest should not continue, as it is disturbing the day-to-day activities of the general public. Hence, the court has ordered removal,” the mayor said.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice Sunder Mohan said, “We may further observe here that all restraint shall be exercised by the law-enforcing agency while ensuring that the pavements/pathways/roads are not allowed for organising and staging protest.”

Speaking to the media after the negotiation that Ministers Nehru and PK Sekarbabu, Mayor Priya, and Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran and other officials with the representatives of protesters, failed to achieve any breakthrough, the Mayor said the State government would execute the court order and said the workers were given time till August 31 to join duty.

“After the High Court order, we held negotiation talks with the representatives of the protesters and asked them to withdraw the protest in compliance with the court order. However, the protesting workers refused to comply with the order. Hence, we will follow the order of the court,” she said.

She claimed that the State government came forward to meet the main demands of the protesters by ensuring job security and the salary that they had been receiving while serving as National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) workers. “Despite our offer, the protesters are firm on their stand not to withdraw the protest,” she said.

However, contradicting the mayor’s claims, K Suresh, State president of the Left Trade Union Centre (LTUC) that is organsing the protest, and S Kumarasamy, adviser of the union, told the media that they would not withdraw the protest as the State government was not willing to accept their main demands: not withdrawing the move to privatise garbage collection in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones and not ready to accept cleanliness workers as NULM workers anymore.

“Hence, the protest will continue,” said K Bharathi, president of Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam.