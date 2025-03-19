Begin typing your search...
Chennai professor arrested for harassment of female colleague
According to a report by Thanthi TV, the accused professor was confronted by students, beaten up and handed over to the police, following the harassment claims.
CHENNAI: A professor at a private university in Chennai was arrested on Wednesday after being accused of allegedly harassing a female professor from the same institution.
Further details awaited.
