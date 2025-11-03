Chennai: Private firm employee returns jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh found outside his house

CHENNAI: A private firm employee from Kotturpuram set an example of honesty after he handed over jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh that he found outside his house to the police.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Sivakumar, 49, a resident of Puducherry Road in Kotturpuram and an employee of a private company in Nandambakkam, noticed a plastic cover lying in front of his house on October 31. When he checked, he found four gold ornaments, including a chain and bracelet, inside. As no one came looking for the valuables, Sivakumar immediately informed the police control room.

Following his call, Kotturpuram police visited his house and took possession of the ornaments, which were later confirmed to weigh 57 grams and valued at Rs 7 lakh. The police began efforts to trace the rightful owners.

The next morning, a young man named John, accompanied by his aunt, visited the police station and reported that their jewellery had gone missing while they were preparing for a wedding. After verification, police confirmed that the ornaments found by Sivakumar belonged to them and returned them safely.

John and his family expressed heartfelt gratitude to Sivakumar for his honesty and to the Kotturpuram police for their prompt action. Sivakumar was also appreciated by the police for his integrity.

In a similar incident, Velmurugan, who runs a Xerox shop in the Ice House area, handed over a five-sovereign thaali chain left behind by a customer named Kalaivanan to the Ice House police. The police later returned the chain to Kalaivanan’s wife, Ranjani.