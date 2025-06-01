Chennai: Priority to students, MTC issues advisory to bus crews

CHENNAI: As schools across the state are set to reopen today (June 2), the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has issued a safety advisory to its drivers and conductors, urging strict adherence to safety protocols to ensure the well-being of school-going children.

According to the advisory, bus doors must be opened only after the vehicle comes to a complete halt at designated stops. Similarly, the rear door must be securely closed before the bus resumes its journey. This measure is aimed at preventing students from attempting to board or alight while the bus is still in motion.

When students are found travelling dangerously such as standing on the footboard drivers have been instructed to stop the vehicle at a safe location and request that the students board properly. The journey should continue only after all students have safely entered the bus.

If students are found to be indulging in risky behaviour, drivers are directed to stop the vehicle without causing traffic obstruction and alert the police by dialling the emergency number 100.

Conductors must ensure that both the front and rear doors remain closed while the bus is in motion. In the event of any technical fault that prevents the doors from closing, the vehicle must be withdrawn from service and sent to the depot for repairs before returning to its route.

Drivers are also advised to reduce speed and allow students to board safely if they are seen running in front of the vehicle in an attempt to catch the bus.

An awareness session on these safety measures was conducted for drivers and conductors by the MTC’s Accident Prevention Wing. The initiative was jointly coordinated by the Assistant Manager (Safety), the Vadapalani Branch manager, and officials from the MTC Drivers and Conductors Training School.

MTC officials stressed that the safety of schoolchildren remains a top priority, especially as educational institutions resume after the summer break.

SAFETY FIRST

*.Bus doors must be opened only after the vehicle comes to a complete halt at designated stops

*.If students indulge in risky behaviour, drivers must stop the vehicle (without affecting traffic) and contact the police

*.Slow down and allow students to board, if they are found running to try and catch the bus