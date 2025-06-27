Chennai Pride March 2025 to be held on June 29; check details

CHENNAI: The Chennai Rainbow Pride March 2025 will be held on June 29, starting from the entry gate of Rajarathinam Stadium, Egmore. This year marks the 17th edition of the annual Pride march organised by members of Tamil Nadu’s LGBTQIA+ communities.

The Pride March is usually preceded by a month-long series of events organised by NGOs and community groups to raise awareness and support for the LGBTQIA+ community, including panel discussions, film screenings, and cultural performances. As part of the celebrations, a pre-Pride cultural performance fest will be held on June 28, from 5 pm onwards, at Corporation Community Hall, 30, Gajalakshmi Colony, Aminjikarai. Organised by Vannangal, the fest showcases a variety of performances by queer artists.

The Chennai Vaanavil Suyamariyadhai Perani, also known as the Chennai Rainbow Self-Respect March, is known for being intersectional in nature, addressing multiple axes of marginalisation, such as caste, class, and religion, alongside gender and sexual identity.

In 2024, the 16th edition of the march drew a record-breaking crowd of approximately 5,000 participants. That event, held under the vibrant lights of the Ripon Building, illuminated in rainbow colours, highlighted the intersectionality of identity and activism within the LGBTQIA+ community. Participants carried rainbow flags and placards with politically charged slogans, emphasizing the interplay of personal identity and political advocacy.

The Chennai Rainbow Pride March has been held every June since 2009.