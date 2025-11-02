Chennai: Power consumer grievance redressal meeting to be held on November 4

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation (TNPDCL) will conduct consumer grievance redressal meetings on Tuesday (November 4) at 11 am across its divisions in Mylapore, Tondiarpet, Ambattur and KK Nagar.

According to a press release, the meetings are intended to provide consumers an opportunity to raise complaints related to electricity supply and service issues and to seek on-the-spot redressal from officials.

In Mylapore, the meeting will be held at the Office of the Executive Engineer (Operation and Maintenance), 110 kV Valluvar Kottam Substation, #97, MGR Road (Kodambakkam High Road), near the Metro Water Station. In Ambattur, it will take place at the Office of the Executive Engineer (Operation and Maintenance), Third Main Road, Substation Campus, Ambattur Industrial Estate.

For consumers in Tondiarpet, the session will be held at the Office of the Executive Engineer (Operation and Maintenance), #805, TH Road, opposite the Clock Tower.

In KK Nagar, the meeting will be conducted at the Office of the Executive Engineer (Operation and Maintenance), Second Floor, 110 kV KK Nagar Substation Campus.

Consumers have been urged to participate in the meetings and present their grievances to officials for prompt resolution, the release added.