Chennai: Pothole-ridden Kamarajar Salai leaves Manali motorists struggling

Several parts of the nearly three km-long road are riddled with potholes, rendering parts of it non-motorable and prompting residents to urge the State Highways Department to expedite the long-pending road widening and relaying work.

Residents said hundreds of motorists from Chinna Sekkadu, Periyathope, Mathur, Vimalapuram, Edapalayam and other neighbourhoods use Kamarajar Salai daily to reach Madhavaram Milk Colony, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, and CPCL.