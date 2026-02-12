Chennai: Postal worker jumps into Adyar river, search on

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old postal department staffer jumped into the Adyar river from the MRTS flyover near Greenways Road railway station on Wednesday.
The man was identified as Ethiraj. He worked at the post office on Rajaji Salai near Parrys Corner, the police said.
On Wednesday evening, he left his belongings at the platform of Greenways Road MRTS railway station, walked along the railway track and jumped into the Adyar river.
Onlookers alerted the rescue personnel, who searched for his body on Wednesday and continued the search on Thursday, too.