Chennai Port official booked for sexually assaulting MBA intern

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old Chennai Port Traffic Assistant Superintendent, was booked for allegedly assaulting a 23-year-old MBA intern during her practical training at the Chennai Harbour.

The one month internship was started on March 10. The victim reported that man inappropriately touched her after visiting there unwarranted way while she was interning with three peers at the second floor of Port’s old building.

Based on her complaint a case under Section 75 of the BNS and Tamil Nadu’s woman harassment act was registered by Chennai Harbour police. Investigations are on.