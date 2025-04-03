Chennai Port, Kamarajar Port: Record income, with each port crossing Rs 1,000 cr mark

CHENNAI: The Chennai Port and Kamarajar Port achieved record operating incomes, with each crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark, besides achieving a milestone with a combined cargo throughput exceeding 100 million metric tonnes (MMT) for the first time, reaching a total of 103.37 MMT in 2024-2025.

The chairperson of the Chennai Port Authority (CPA) and the CMD of Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) Sunil Paliwal on Thursday said Chennai Port’s income from operations reached Rs 1,088.22 crore. and Kamarajar Port’s income from operations was Rs 1,130.60 crore during the same period.

“This represents a combined year-over-year (YoY) increase of 6.7%. The CPA recorded a 6.5% YoY increase and KPL demonstrated a 6.9% YoY increase,” added Paliwal. “KPL achieved a record Profit After Tax of Rs 545.95 crore, crossing the Rs 500 crore threshold for the first time.”

The CPA had achieved an all-time high in container handling, exceeding 1.8 million 20-Foot Equivalent units. KPL achieved its highest-ever cargo handling volume of 48.41 MMT.

“KPL recorded its highest-ever monthly cargo handling at 4.58 million tonnes during March 2025”, he said “Similarly, CPA also achieved its highest-ever single-day handling of trailers, with 6,256 trailers processed.”

He pointed out that the four-lane elevated corridor between CPA and Maduravoyal (Rs 3,570 crore), concreting of internal road – coastal road (760 metres) up to INS Adyar (Rs 6.69 crore), and diamond crossing installation with railway line electrification (Rs 6.56 crore) were ongoing projects.

Sustainability initiatives in CPA include a 40 and 90 KLD sewage treatment plant, supply of VLSFO fuel at the bunker berth, continuous ambient air quality monitoring, a 500 KW roof-top solar plant, a 50 KPD biogas plant, green belt cover and fog cannons. “similarly, initiatives at KPL include wave-powered navigation buoys, automatic water sprinkler systems at the coal yard, closed conveyor systems and e-vehicles for internal transportation,” stated Paliwal.