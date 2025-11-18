Chennai Port Authority to transition from diesel-powered tugs to green tugs to promote sustainability

CHENNAI: In a significant step towards curbing maritime pollution, the Chennai Port Authority is in the process of acquiring its first environmentally friendly 'green tug'.

According to a report in The Hindu, the move is aimed at modernising port operations while simultaneously cutting down emissions from diesel-powered vessels.

Officials said that the project is a part of the Green Tug Transition Programme, a central government initiative which is focused on gradually phasing out conventional diesel tugs at national ports.

As part of the initiative, all the older models will be replaced with new-generation tugs which will be powered by sustainable energy sources like ammonia, hydrogen, methanol or through hybrid battery systems.

As of now, the Chennai Port operates three diesel tugs. Authorities said that a private firm will supply, crew, operate and maintain the green tug for a period of 15 years. The new tug which will have a significant pulling capacity of 60 tonnes.

The main aim of the sustainable change is to comply with the national goal for major ports to source 60 per cent of their power from renewable energy and to achieve a 30 per cent reduction in carbon emissions from port vessels by 2030. It may be noted that some other major ports like Jawaharlal Nehru, Deendayal, V.O. Chidambaranar and Paradip are also transitioning to green tugs.

In an effort to support the initiative, the Chennai Port has already set up a shore power supply to charge the tug's batteries. In case of a hybrid model, it will feature an on-board diesel generator. A fully electric model would eliminate these emissions entirely.