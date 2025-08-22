Chennai police's dedicated helplines emerge as lifeline for senior citizens

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police's specialized helplines for senior citizens, the 'Elderly Assistance Helpline' (1253) and the 'Bandham' service (9499957575), have proven to be crucial support systems, addressing thousands of cases ranging from medical emergencies to legal aid and welfare.

Operational since 2004, this toll-free number - 1253- provides round-the-clock assistance to citizens aged 60 and above. The helpline operates from a modern control room said a press release here.

The process is streamlined for efficiency: when a senior citizen, especially those living alone or without support, calls for police or other essential help, women police personnel at the center immediately relay the information via wireless to the relevant police station. Patrol vehicles and officers are dispatched, reaching the caller within minutes to provide the required assistance. This aid includes urgent medical help, arranging ambulance services, and facilitating medical treatment.

According to statistics for 2025, the helpline has received 2,242 calls. Of these, 17 required formal legal intervention, with complaints forwarded to respective station inspectors for resolution within 24 hours. The remaining 2,225 callers were provided with immediate general information and assistance.

Bandham Service (9499957575)

Launched in 2024 under the guidance of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the 'Pandham' service (9499957575) specifically caters to the needs of citizens aged 75 and above. This initiative offers integrated support for safety, medical needs, counselling, legal rights, and other essential requirements.

The service is designed for urgent response. Under the supervision of 12 Deputy Commissioners of Police, local station officers ensure immediate action is taken on every complaint. It focuses on aiding seniors living alone, those abandoned by their children, parents of NRIs, and those without heirs.

This year, the bandham helpline has received 1,191 calls, all of which were resolved within 72 hours. The breakdown includes:

* Legal resolution for 185 calls

* Medical aid for 6 calls

* Safety assistance for 5 calls

* Other essential help for 41 calls

* Information and guidance for 954 calls

Beyond the helplines, the police's 'kaaval karangal' initiative has actively rescued 646 senior citizens in distress in 2025 alone. These individuals have been moved to appropriate safety homes. Furthermore, the police have successfully traced the addresses of 117 missing seniors and reunited them with their anxious families.

The Greater Chennai Police has urged all senior citizens in the city to utilize these services. Those above 60 can call 1253 for assistance, while those above 75 can contact the dedicated Bandham Helpline at 9499957575 for comprehensive support.