Chennai Police to launch robotic cop at 50 locations

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police to deploy “Red Button Robotic Cop” at 50 locations across the city, aiming to enhance public safety in a month.

The robotic cop is equipped with cameras capable of 360-degree surveillance and panic buttons featuring real-time communication facilities for the affected public to interact with a cop if required.

Police personnel will be given specific training to use this tool in policing. Equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and cameras, the robotic cop will be capable of detecting anomalies in public spaces and alerting the authorities instantly, police said. Further, the cameras recording a 360-degree view of the areas under surveillance will help in the investigations.

In the initial phase, based on the feedback provided by law and order police personnel, the units will be set up at 50 locations spread across the city, focusing on shopping and transit hubs, IT parks, places of religious worship, and other crowd-gathering areas.

GCP Commissioner A Arun has planned to increase the number of units to 200. Plans to integrate the robotic unit with Chennai's existing surveillance systems are afoot to ensure a seamless response during emergencies.