Chennai: Police SSI’s timely intervention saves two-year-old

CHENNAI: Timely intervention by a city police SSI saved a two-year-old child who developed an epileptic attack while waiting with his parents at ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ grievance camp in Tiruvottiyur police limits on Tuesday.

According to the police, Vinothkumar (37) of Ennore, a software firm employee, went to the grievance camp at a school with his wife and two-year-old son to make corrections in their Aadhaar card when the incident happened.

While waiting at the camp, the child developed an epileptic attack after which a medical team at the scene attended to the child. City police Special Sub Inspector Maridurai immediately took the child and rode pillion in a two-wheeler. He kept hold of the child and rushed him to the private hospital nearby where he was treated.

The child is now stable. Family members and the public commended the SSI for his efforts. The top brass of the city police too appreciated Maridurai for his timely act.