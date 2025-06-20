Chennai: Police seize illegal painkillers, arrest two with criminal histories

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police arrested two individuals in K.K. Nagar on Thursday for illegal possession of a large quantity of painkiller tablets. A two-wheeler was also seized during the operation.

Acting on specific intelligence, a police team led by the Inspector of K.K. Nagar Police Station conducted surveillance near the intersection of East Vanniyar Street and Raji Street in K.K. Nagar on the afternoon of Thursday. The team noticed two men standing suspiciously near a two-wheeler.

Upon questioning, the men provided inconsistent and contradictory answers, raising further suspicion. A subsequent search revealed they were illegally concealing pain relief tablets. Both individuals were immediately taken to the K.K. Nagar Police Station for detailed interrogation.

Following the interrogation, a formal case was registered at the K.K. Nagar Police Station. The arrested individuals have been identified as Vignesh (24) of East Vanniyar Street, Nesapakkam and Karthikeyan (25) of West Saidapet.

The police seized a total of 1,145 painkiller tablets from the duo, specifically 1,120 Tydol tablets and 25 Nitravet tablets. The two-wheeler they were using was also confiscated.

During the investigation, it was uncovered that the arrested men have significant criminal backgrounds: Vignesh is reportedly involved in four previous criminal cases, including one murder and one case related to ganja (cannabis). Karthikeyan is involved in three previous criminal cases, including one related to ganja.

After interrogation, both accused were arrested and produced before a court on Thursday . Following the court's orders, they have been remanded to judicial custody.