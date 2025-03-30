Chennai police secure convictions in two Pocso cases

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police on Saturday said they have secured convictions in two Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) cases from special courts in the city.

In the first case, a 38-year-old man had been arrested in 2020 by the Mylapore All Women Police Station (AWPS) for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The special court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused.

In the other case booked by Ayanavaram AWPS in 2024, a 43-year-old man, who was arrested under the Pocso Act, based on the complaint by the victim’s mother was sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the accused.

The top brass of Greater Chennai Police appreciated the efforts of the police teams of Mylapore and Ayanavaram AWPS in securing convictions.