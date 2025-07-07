Chennai police return Rs 3 crore to cyber fraud victims in June

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police's cybercrime wing restituted Rs 2.96 crore to victims of cyber fraud in June. So far, in the first six months of the year, the city police have restituted Rs 15.30 crore to the people who lost money to such frauds.

Apart from restituting the money lost, the city police approached the courts and have also frozen more than Rs 40 crore in the bank accounts of cyber criminals.

According to the police, in the month of June, the cybercrime team at the city police headquarters restituted Rs 2.3 crore in 15 cases, followed by the South Zone cybercrime unit which recovered Rs 29 lakh in 62 cases. The North Zone unit recovered Rs 18.27 lakh in 16 cases, West Zone unit recovered Rs 11.14 lakh in 31 cases, and East Zone cybercrime unit recovered Rs 7.7 lakh in 22 cases.

City police Commissioner A Arun cautioned the public to be careful and advised people to not transfer money to unknown bank accounts. Victims of online financial fraud should immediately report the matter to the cybercrime helpline number 1930 or the national cybercrime reporting portal, www.cybercrime.gov.in.