Chennai police rescue unconscious elderly woman, save her life in KK Nagar

CHENNAI: Prompt action by neighbours and KK Nagar police officers saved the life of a 70-year-old woman living alone after neighbours raised the alarm about her unusual absence.

Beenabal (70), residing alone on the second floor of an apartment building on P.T. Rajan Road in KK Nagar, is known to neighbours who regularly check on her. Concern arose Wednesday morning (June 11) when she failed to open her door or emerge from her apartment well into the day.

Alerted by the apartment secretary, Ram, officers from the KK Nagar Police Station rushed to the scene. Head constable Narayanan and constable Maduraiveeran forced open the locked door.

Inside, they found Beenabal unconscious on the floor, having fallen from her bed. The officers immediately secured medical assistance.

The police team arranged for a 108 ambulance in which she was transported to a nearby private hospital for urgent treatment.

according to police she is reported to be recovering well.

This incident highlights the importance of community vigilance and prompt police assistance for vulnerable residents living alone.