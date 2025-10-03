Chennai police on alert after bomb threat email targets Governor, CM residence, airport and celebrities

CHENNAI: A security scare gripped the city after a bomb threat was issued via email targeting five high-profile locations, including the Raj Bhavan (Governor's residence), CM residence, airport, the state BJP headquarters, and the residences of actor-politician SV Shekhar and actress Trisha besides the US consulate and AVM studios since Thursday.

According to police sources, an anonymous email was sent to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), threatening that bombs would explode at these locations.

The threat triggered an immediate and massive response from the city police. Security teams, along with bomb detection and disposal squads, were rushed to all locations. Through the night and into the early hours, personnel conducted intensive searches with the help of sniffer dogs.

After a thorough inspection of the premises, police officials confirmed that the threat was a hoax. No suspicious objects or explosives were found at any of the sites.

"The bomb threat sent via email is a false alarm. A thorough search has been concluded, and nothing has been found," a senior police officer stated.

Investigators have now launched a manhunt to identify and apprehend the individual or group responsible for sending the threatening email. A case is expected to be registered, and cybercrime officials are working to trace the origin of the malicious communication.