Chennai police nab teen for stealing phones of guest workers

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a 19-year-old youth for targeting and stealing mobile phones of guest workers employed at a site in Haddows Road.

Based on a complaint from the site supervisor, the Thousand Lights police registered a case and began probe. The intruder had robbed the phones from the workers on Saturday night.

Perusing the CCTV footage of the neighbourhood, the police zeroed in on P Karthik (19) of Meenambakkam and arrested him on Monday.

Further investigation revealed he had similarly targeted another site in Chetpet. The police are trying to trace Karthik's accomplices and buyers of the stolen phones. Five phones have been recovered so far. Karthik was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.