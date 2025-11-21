Chennai Police nab high-profile drug peddlers, seize Rs.27.5 lakh and SUV, AIADMK strategist detained

CHENNAI: In a significant crackdown on narcotics, the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the Greater Chennai Police has arrested three highly educated individuals, seizing a massive sum of Rs. 27.5 lakh in cash, a Fortuner car, and drugs. The operation was launched following the arrest of another peddler in Tirumangalam a day earlier.

The chain of events began on November 19, when based on a tip-off, ANIU and Tirumangalam police officials apprehended a man identified as Dhyaneshwaran (26) from Park Road. A search revealed he was in possession of four LSD stamps and two mobile phones, intended for sale. A case was registered at the Tirumangalam police station, and after interrogation, he was remanded to judicial custody.

It was Dhyaneshwaran’s interrogation that led to a major breakthrough. He reportedly revealed his suppliers and a wider network involved in the sale and consumption of drugs. Acting on this intelligence, a team led by ANIU Inspector T. Jani Cellappa swung into action.

On Thursday , the police secured three absconding accused:

1.⁠ ⁠Sarath (30), an MBA from London and Managing Director of Kalpana Furniture Products Pvt. Ltd. in Vanagaram. No drugs were found in his possession.

2.⁠ ⁠Srinivasan (27), a B.Com, LL.B graduate and he was found in possession of approximately 10 grams of OG Ganja.

3.⁠ ⁠Sarbudheen Mohammad Masthan (44), a B.Sc graduate. A search of his car led to the massive seizure of Rs. 27.5 lakh in cash and a Fortuner vehicle. Two cell phones were also confiscated.

The total seizures from the trio include Rs. 27.5 lakh, one Fortuner car, 10 grams of OG Ganja, and four mobile phones. All three were brought to the Tirumangalam police station for further investigation to unravel the extent of their network.

In a related development, sources confirmed that the police have also picked up Hari Prasad, a member of the election strategy team working for the AIADMK, for questioning. While the exact nature of his connection to the drug racket is under investigation, his detention adds a political dimension to the ongoing probe.