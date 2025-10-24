Chennai police hunt bike taxi duo for alleged sexual harassment

CHENNAI: Police are searching for a bike taxi driver and an accomplice following an alleged sexual harassment incident in Virugambakkam. The driver is suspected of using a fake identity on a ride-hailing app to pick up a 23-year-old woman.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the woman, an employee at a local firm, booked a ride through the platform. During the journey, the driver diverted under the pretext of delivering a parcel. He returned with another man, and the pair allegedly harassed the victim.

Fearing for her safety, the woman dropped her bag and fled, shouting for help. Her cries alerted local residents, causing the two men to flee the scene. After composing herself, the woman retrieved her belongings, found another ride to her office, and later filed a formal complaint.

Preliminary investigations reveal the driver used the alias "Shamsudeen" on the app. Authorities have identified the suspect and are analyzing CCTV footage and verifying his registration details with the app company to locate both individuals.