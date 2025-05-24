Chennai Police highlights efforts by emergency patrol response teams

CHENNAI: As part of their continued efforts to maintain the five-minute response time of Greater Chennai Police's (GCP) patrol vehicles to emergency calls, GCP highlighted some of their important interventions in the last two weeks. Early this month, a patrol team rescued a 13-year-old boy who booked a cab after a misunderstanding with his family.

Last month, GCP said that their patrol vehicles maintained the five-minute response time in 69,629 calls made to the emergency helplines this year.

Early this month, on May 6, Jothi (38) of Mogappair called the police control room and said that her teenage son booked a cab through Rapido after a misunderstanding at home and sought help. The control room cops then got in touch with the cab driver and ensured that the boy was safely driven back to his home.

In another incident on May 10, 28-year-old Keerthana who left behind her documents in an Ola auto contacted the control room after which the cops coordinated with the driver and ensured that the documents were returned to the woman safely.

Patrol teams also acted in life-saving incidents, wherein they responded to an SOS call from a female passenger who called the control room after the Rapido bike she travelled in met with an accident. The Teynampet patrol team moved the injured passenger – a 23-year-old woman, to a hospital.

On May 13, the patrol team rushed to the aid of Mohan (38), an Uber delivery agent who got stuck in a lift in an apartment complex after completing a delivery in Royapettah.

GCP said that their patrol vehicles are on duty round the clock on a rotational basis and apart from attending to emergency calls, they also coordinate with other government departments like fire, electricity board, and corporation in case of distress calls related to other departments.

The patrol vehicles ensure the five-minute response time is adhered to except in case of delays due to traffic and other infrastructure-related delays, police said.