Chennai police gets Rs 54 crore boost for new stations, rehab centre, and surveillance upgrades

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has allotted Rs 54.36 crore to the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) from its Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam (VCVT) for 7 projects including construction of two new police stations, a drug rehabilitation centre and setting up of ANPR cameras.

The top brass of GCP had made a representation to CM Stalin, who directed for the funds to be sanctioned under VCVT.

Of the sanctioned amount, Rs 31 crore will be spent for the construction of a police station each in Kolathur (Rs 16 crore) and Peravallur (Rs 15 crore). A lodging facility will be built at a cost of Rs 9.75 crore for the benefit of cops from across TN, who visit the city for court appearances, investigations, etc.

ANPR cameras (automatic number plate recognition) will be set up at 45 locations across north Chennai at Rs 9.16 crore, and the drug rehab centre will cost Rs 2.95 crore. As many as 60 two-wheelers will be procured for Rs 90.6 lakh for patrolling, and Rs 60 lakh allocated to set up 10 Police Boys and Girls Clubs for aiding children from low-income families, according to police officials.

“Funding has made it possible for these projects, which will benefit thousands of cops and the general public, to be implemented,” an official statement from GCP stated.