Chennai police detain 'Spiderman' for standing atop hotel, cars on Anna Salai road

CHENNAI: A young man dressed as Spider-Man was detained for allegedly causing a commotion in Chennai's Anna Salai area on Tuesday, disrupting traffic and attracting a crowd.

The man, identified as Syed Akbar Ali from Royapettah, was promoting his sweet stall stall business near a prominent hotel. He climbed on top of the hotel, stood on parked vehicles, and mimicked Spider-Man's antics, leaving onlookers in awe.

Some people took photos and videos of him on their mobile phones, and he even posed for pictures with children. However, his actions caused sudden commotion and traffic congestion in the area. Police from the Triplicane station arrived at the scene, took the young man in for questioning, and later released him with a warning.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that Syed Akbar Ali was dressed as Spider-Man to promote his business due to poor sales.







