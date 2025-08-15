Chennai police detain Malayalam actor for inquiry in Pocso case

CHENNAI: The Tirumangalam All Women Police Station (AWPS) personnel have detained Malayalam actor, Minu Muneer (51), for inquiry in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) case filed by her relative.

The complainant, now an adult, lodged a complaint in Kerala last year stating that she is a relative of the actor and was staying in Chennai with her ten years ago while trying to break into the film industry. During this period, she was sexually assaulted by four men introduced by the actor in a hotel in Anna Nagar, she alleged.

The alleged incident happened in 2014, and the girl left the hotel, but chose not to file a complaint then due to fear. After she lodged a complaint with the Kerala police, the case was subsequently transferred to the police station in Chennai, as the crime took place in the city.

Recently, a police team from Tirumangalam AWPS travelled to Kerala to pick up the actor and brought her to Chennai for questioning.

Police are investigating her role in the alleged offence and plan to visit the hotel to gather evidence. A senior police official said that they would also be probing the men who were allegedly present at the hotel.