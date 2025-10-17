Chennai Police deploys 18,000 personnel for comprehensive Deepavali security

CHENNAI: In a security mobilisation ahead of the Deepavali festival, the Greater Chennai Police has deployed approximately 18,000 police personnel across the city to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow.

The elaborate security plan, initiated on the orders of Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun, focuses on key areas expecting heavy footfall, such as T Nagar, Purasawalkam, and NSC Bose Road, where crowds are surging for last-minute shopping for new clothes and festival goods.

A senior police official stated, "Our primary objectives are threefold: effective crowd management, proactive crime prevention, and ensuring seamless traffic movement. We are committed to ensuring that citizens can celebrate the festival safely and without inconvenience."

Key security measures implemented:

· Enhanced Surveillance: A total of 16 temporary watch towers have been erected in T Nagar, Washermenpet, Kilypakkam, and Flower Bazaar. Personnel stationed there are monitoring crowds directly and with binoculars. Additionally, four drone cameras are being deployed in T Nagar for aerial surveillance of congested areas.

· Control Rooms and Help Desks: Four temporary police control rooms and assistance centers have been set up in major shopping hubs. These will monitor live CCTV feeds, track criminal activity, and help reunite lost children with their families.

· Technology-Driven Policing: The Face Recognition System (FRS) is being actively used via a mobile app by special teams to track known offenders. A dedicated WhatsApp group has also been created for real-time information sharing among officers to prevent crimes.

· Public Awareness and Communication: Large LED screens in critical locations are broadcasting safety advisories and crime prevention tips. Police are also using public address systems to guide crowds, warn against theft, and advise the public on safeguarding their phones, money, and jewellery.

· Patrols and Traffic Management: A significant number of four-wheel patrol vehicles and two-wheel beat patrols, including dedicated Traffic Marshal motorcycles, are making frequent rounds in sensitive areas to deter crime and prevent traffic congestion.

· Undercover Deployment: Plainclothes police officers, both male and female, have been deployed in crowded marketplaces to discreetly monitor and apprehend potential criminals.

· Safety for Women Shoppers: In a special initiative, police are distributing scarves and advising women to use them to cover necklaces and prevent chain-snatching incidents.

· Emergency Preparedness: As a precautionary measure, 108 ambulances with medical teams and fire tenders with rescue personnel have been placed on standby at strategic locations. Mobile X-ray baggage scanner vehicles will also be conducting random checks of belongings in crowded areas and shopping malls.

· Firecracker Safety: Special safety arrangements have been made around firecracker shops to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Chennai City Police has urged the public to cooperate with the personnel, remain vigilant of their belongings, and follow the announced advisories for a safe and joyful Deepavali celebration.