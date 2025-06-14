Chennai Police declares 'Red Zone' for VP Jagdeep Dhankar visit, drones banned on June 15, 17

CHENNAI: As Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar is set to visit Puducherry from June 15 to 17 and is scheduled to transit from the city airport, the Greater Chennai Police has announced the VP's travel route as Red Zone and banned drone flying on June 15 and 17.

Per the official release, Dhankar will transit from Chennai Airport to Puducherry on Sunday (June 15) and return to the city airport from Puducherry on Tuesday (June 17).

The VVIP's travel route under the GCP limits, including the airport and Raj Bhavan, has been declared Red Zone for security reasons and flying Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS)/ drone and any other aerial objects have been banned in Chennai on June 15 and 17, except for the government arrangements, the release added.

An order under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, is already in place to prohibit the use of drones, remote-controlled micro-lighted aircraft, and paragliders in Greater Chennai Police limits from May 28 to July 26.