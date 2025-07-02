Chennai police constable dies by suicide

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old police constable died by suicide at his quarters in Washermanpet. He was found dead on Monday by his family members.

Preliminary investigations have suggested trouble in his domestic life could have prompted him to take the extreme step.

The deceased policeman was identified as R Angaiya, who was attached to the North Beach police station.

Officials said he has been absent from work for a week. On Monday, his family members broke into his room after he failed to come out for a long time and found him dead.

Police secured Angaiya's body and moved it to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Further investigations are under way.

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.