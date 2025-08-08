Chennai Police conduct anti-drug at polytechnic college

CHENNAI: In a significant push against substance abuse, the Greater Chennai Police conducted a major anti-drug awareness campaign at the Government Polytechnic College, R.K. Nagar on Friday.

The initiative, carried out under the directives of City Police Commissioner A. Arun, saw police officers directly engaging with students to highlight the severe physical, mental, and societal consequences of drug consumption. Officers emphasized the critical importance of a drug-free lifestyle and urged students to actively avoid narcotics.

A key message delivered was the community's role in combating the drug menace. Students were strongly encouraged to immediately report any drug-related information or activities they encounter, either to the police authorities or to trusted college faculty members.

The awareness drive received backing from the college administration, including the Principal, Vice-Principal, and faculty members, facilitating a productive environment. Over 400 students participated in the session.

Beyond outlining the dangers, the campaign aimed to empower the youth. Students were sensitized to the devastating impacts of drug abuse and motivated to become proactive ambassadors for a drug-free society within their communities.

The impactful event culminated with a powerful and unified pledge. Hundreds of voices rose together in a resounding declaration of "SAY NO TO DRUGS," symbolising a collective commitment to reject substance abuse and champion a healthier future.