Chennai police commissioner foisted cases against whistleblower, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has observed that Chennai City police commissioner has foisted false cases against the whistleblower VR Krishnakumar alias Varaaki to prevent him from exposing irregularities. The court transferred the cases booked against him to CB-CID for a fair investigation.

It is clear that in order to prevent Varaaki from continuing his work against illegalities, as he had gathered certain information regarding the corruption and misconduct involving the city police Commissioner and Chennai Corporation Commissioner, false cases were foisted against him with malafide intention that too within a short span of time, wrote Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan.

As Varaaki made several allegations against top officials of the State they may probably influence the investigation, the judge observed. As the investigation faces the danger of being tainted, to instil confidence in the investigation, the court said it transferred the probe to the independent agency, held the judge.

It was also directed Additional Director General of CB-CID, Chennai, to appoint an Investigating Officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police of CB-CID. HC ordered to complete the investigation and file a final report within a period of twelve weeks. The court also directed the Director General of Police to monitor the investigation.

Varaaki, who claims to be a journalist and a whistleblower, moved a batch of petitions to transfer the investigation of the five cases registered against him to CBI for fair and transparent investigation. He alleged that since he exposed corruption and misconduct in public offices, and moved several Public Interest Litigation, the city police Commissioner foisted five cases in a row to hound him.