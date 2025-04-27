Chennai police claim reduction in major crimes

CHENNAI: In an official statement, the Greater Chennai Police has claimed that there was a considerable reduction in major crimes like murder, burglary and dacoity cases within the GCP limits in the first three months in comparison to the previous years.

GCP’s efforts of professional policing such as visible patrolling and quick securing of the suspects, and ensuring speedy trials have resulted in convictions, which have in turn, helped in reducing the crime rate, said the police.

“The organised crime unit, serious crime squad and law and order inspectors have been keeping track of the rowdy elements and history sheeters on a regular basis. Those with pending NBWs (non bailable warrants) are secured and imprisoned because of which gang-related murders are brought down,” said a senior police officer.

The GCP stated that only one case of burglary was recorded in the first three months of 2025, while in 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021, the number of registered burglary cases was 13, 17, 11 and 15 respectively.

As far as waylaying and armed robbery cases are concerned, 51 cases have been registered in this year’s first quarter while it was 258 cases last year. In 2023, there were 325 cases registered, while in 2022 and 2021, it was 405 and 392 cases respectively.

In the first three months of 2025, there were 29 murder cases reported, of which only three were gang-related, police said. In 2024 and 2023, 102 murders were recorded each year while in the previous two years, the murders recorded were 97 and 94 respectively.