Begin typing your search...

    Chennai police bust synthetic drug network in separate raids; eight arrested

    In Triplicane, acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) coordinated with local police and raided a lodge on Owlia Sahib Street on Friday. Seven people, including the lodge owner, were arrested.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Sept 2025 8:29 PM IST
    Chennai police bust synthetic drug network in separate raids; eight arrested
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: As many as eight persons were arrested in separate incidents by the city police for alleged possession of methamphetamine.

    In Triplicane, acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) coordinated with local police and raided a lodge on Owlia Sahib Street on Friday. Seven people, including the lodge owner, were arrested. During the search, police seized five grams of methamphetamine, seven grams of OG ganja and one kg of ganja.

    Those arrested were identified as Mohammed Abbas (31), Abdul Kalam (20) and Shakeel Ahmed (22) of Mannadi; Syed Naveed (28) of Anna Salai; Sikkandar (42) of Triplicane; Mahesh (31) of Chennai; and Thahir Daiga (43) of Ramanathapuram. Police said Sikkandar was the lodge owner, while the others were employed in private firms. All were remanded in judicial custody.

    In another case in Choolaimedu, police arrested a 19-year-old youth, Siddarth, for his alleged links with methamphetamine peddlers. Six of his associates had been arrested earlier this month.

    Chennai policeDrug Arrestganja seizuremethamphetamine
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X