Chennai: Police bust foreign liquor blending gang selling spurious booze to parties, events

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police's Enforcement Bureau-CID (EB-CID) on Tuesday busted a spurious foreign liquor blending unit functioning at Kodungaiyur in North Chennai.

Based on a specific input, a team headed by Inspector Anbarasi intercepted an autorickshaw and found fifty 1litre bottles of foreign liquor concealed in the vehicle. There were four persons in the auto- Karthik, Syed Abdul Nathar, Mohammad Naseemudin of Chennai, and Raavuthar Nainar Mohammed of Ramanathapuram, and they were detained. During questioning, they told police that the bottles are spurious liquor and they purchased them from one Gopi, who sold the same to various parties and events organised in Chennai.

The team traced Gopi and found that he was making spurious foreign liquor in his house. "He has used Pondicherry

and Haryana State Liquor bottles with other essence to make spurious foreign liquor," an official release stated. Police seized 210 litres of spurious foreign liquor, 220 litres of Pondy liquor, 19 litres of Haryana State liquor, and 5,000 empty foreign liquor bottles along

with caps, labels, stickers, and a corking machine from Gopi. All the accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

A Amalraj, ADGP, EB-CID, appreciated the efforts of the Central Intelligence Unit, Chennai, which busted the unit.

The public is requested to provide any information regarding illicit liquor to the toll-free number 10581 or CUG No. 9498410581. Strict confidentiality will be maintained.