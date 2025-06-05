Chennai Police bust drug ring, seize meth, pistol; woman from Manipur among six arrested

CHENNAI: In a major crackdown, the Chennai City Police's Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) arrested six individuals, including a woman from Manipur, and seized 700 grams of Methamphetamine worth ₹35 lakhs, a pistol, 15 live rounds, and six mobile phones (including 3 iPhones).

The arrests occurred Wednesday evening near the IOC and Railway Yard area. Acting on sustained intelligence gathered by the ANIU, a coordinated team led by Assistant Commissioner Manojkumar, including the Anti-Narcotic Team (ANT) of Vepery led by Deputy Commissioner V. Bhaskaran and the Inspector of R.K. Nagar Police Station, intercepted and questioned six suspicious individuals. Their inconsistent responses led to a search, revealing the hidden Methamphetamine.

The arrested individuals have been identified as: Mohammed Ali (25), Triplicane, Mohammed Azhar (26), Chepauk, Riyas Khan (26), Melakottai, Ramanathapuram, Parvez Hussain (26), Chellaiyur, Abbas Ali (30), Tondiarpet and Meena @ Ameena (46), Shenoy Nagar (Originally from Moreh, Manipur).

Investigations revealed that Meena @ Ameena, hailing from Moreh in Manipur, transported the Methamphetamine via train from Moreh with the assistance of her son, Aslam. She then supplied the drugs to her nephew, Abbas Ali. Abbas Ali, in turn, collaborated with the other accused to distribute the narcotics in areas including Tambaram, Royapuram, Redhills, and Triplicane, selling 1 gram for ₹5,000. The origin of the seized pistol is under investigation.

All six accused were produced before a court on Thursday (June 5).

This operation is part of a rigorous anti-drug drive initiated by Chennai Police Commissioner A. Arun. Under his directive, the ANIU, supervised by joint commissioner G. Dharmarajan, and Deputy Commissioner R. Sakthivel, was formed to specifically target drug networks within Chennai and its suburbs. The strategy involves coordinated intelligence gathering and operations across all 12 police districts in to dismantle networks operating from suburbs and other states.