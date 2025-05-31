Chennai police book Tamil television actor Roja Shree

CHENNAI: The Nungambakkam police have registered a case against television actor Roja Shree on charges of allegedly preventing public servants from discharging their duties. The actor claimed that the police entered her home and conducted searches without following legal procedures.

Roja Shree's husband, R Ganesh Kumar, is among the five persons who were arrested recently on attempt to murder charges over a brawl that happened at a pub in Nungambakkam a week ago.

The incident took place on the night of May 22. According to a complaint filed by pub manager Venkatkumar, Selvabharathi, one of the patrons, was drinking at the bar when an argument erupted between him and Raja, a resident of Tiruvanmiyur, who was drinking nearby with five friends.

The group of five individuals allegedly verbally abused Selvabharathi using inappropriate language. After that, the verbal altercation escalated into physical violence, and the gang attacked him with liquor bottles and glass tumblers. Before fleeing the scene, the assailants also issued death threats against him.

Subsequently, the police arrested Prasad (33) of Mylapore, Ganeshkumar (42) of Virugambakkam, Danasekar (29) of Chinnaporur, Ajayarogan (36) of Panaiyur, and Nagendra Sethupathi (33), a man listed as a rowdy element in the Paramkudi police station.