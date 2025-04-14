Chennai police bar heavy vehicles, LMVs on key city roads to ease congestion

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced restrictions on movement of HMV (Heavy Motor Vehicles) and commercial LMV (Light Motor Vehicles) on arterial roads and congested areas of north traffic district to ease traffic congestion and streamline vehicle movement.

Heavy goods vehicles transporting essential commodities like water, milk, medicine and perishable foods are exempted from the restrictions.

According to a recent notification, HMV goods vehicles and container-trailers are prohibited from using the Inner Ring Road (Koyambedu flyover junction- Maduravoyal flyover junction) from 8 am to 9 pm. On Poonamallee High Road, specifically the stretch from Koyambedu flyover junction to Maduravoyal Flyover, the movement of heavy motor goods vehicles in both directions is restricted from 8 am to 11:30 am and again from 3:30 pm to 9 pm.

On other arterial and congested stretches -- EVR Salai (Muthusamy point to Koyambedu flyover), NSC Bose Road, Thambu Chetty street to NSC Bose Road, Lingi Chetty street, HMV goods vehicles and container trailers are prohibited from 7 am to 9 pm.

Further restrictions are in place for commercial light motor vehicles along EVR Salai-Muthusamy point-Koyambedu flyover, 2nd avenue Chintamani to Thirumangalam, Shenoy Nagar-Thiru Vi Ka park, 100 feet road-Nehru Statue (Kathipara to Padi flyover), NSC Bose road, Stanley roundabout to Broadway junction and Parrys corner to RA Puram. In these stretches, commercial LMVs are not allowed from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm and 3 pm to 10 pm.

Authorities have stated that these restrictions will be strictly enforced through CCTV surveillance, mobile patrols, and traffic police deployment. Any violations will attract penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act.