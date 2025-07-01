Chennai police arrest two youth for peddling meth

CHENNAI: Theanti-narcotics intelligence unit(ANIU), in coordination with the Arumbakkam police, arrested two men for alleged possession of methamphetamine.

The ANIU team received a tip-off about the movement of narcotic substances in Arumbakkam police station limits and coordinated with the personnel from the jurisdictional police station.

On June 30, the police teams kept vigil at Retteri junction and rounded up two youths who were loitering suspiciously. On questioning, the duo gave evasive replies, after which police searched their belongings and found them to be in possession of 14.2 grams of methamphetamine.

The officials then arrested the duo, identified as Anthony Ruben (29) of Pudur in Ambattur, and Deepak Raj (29) of Ambattur.

The police also seized Rs 12,000 in cash, two mobile phones, and two bikes from the arrested persons.

The arrested duo was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are under way to find others in their network.