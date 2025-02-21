Chennai police arrest Maharashtra thieves part of serial burglary gang for break-in

CHENNAI: A police team from Vyasarpadi arrested a Maharashtra-based gang, which broke into a house in Vyasarpadi last September and decamped with more than 57 sovereigns of jewellery.

The police managed to recover only 3.25 sovereigns of jewels from the accused, who claimed that they sold most of the stolen gold, but were cheated by the jeweller who took the gold but did not pay them the promised amount.

The Vyasarpadi police had registered a case based on a complaint from K Marimuthu, a senior manager at a private firm. After sustained investigations, the officials zeroed in on the suspects and went on their trail to their native village in Maharashtra.

The police attempted to draw them out with the help of Maharashtra police, but the accused fled the village. But they were eventually caught by the city police team.

The arrested persons were identified as Chandrakanth Anand Mane (32), his brother Sasikanth Anand Mane (28), and Mangesh Sangle (27). Police sources said that a search is on for other members of the gang.

Officials said that the gang was involved in similar break-ins in other south Indian states, too. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.