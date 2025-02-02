Chennai police arrest 5 more in narcotics case, seize 55g cocaine

CHENNAI: Five more persons were arrested by the Choolaimedu police for possession of cocaine and ganja. Police seized 55 grams of cocaine, 850 grams of green ganja and three grams of OG ganja.

The arrested persons were identified as Mayur (35), Nalimbadi (23), Raayan Dani (19), Mikael (20) and Ayan Khan (21).

The arrested were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Nine persons were already arrested by the police in the case and narcotics were seized.

The Anti Narcotics Intelligence Unit conducted the coordinated raids with local police support after receiving a tip-off about the movement of drugs.