Chennai police arrest 3 as crack down on drugs continues

CHENNAI: In the ongoing crackdown on narcotics, city police apprehended three individuals in two separate drug-related cases this week, recovering 12 grams of methamphetamine and six kilograms of ganja.

In the first operation, on Thursday, the Anti-Narcotic Intelligence Unit (ANIU) and Secretariat Colony police based on a tip-off arrested two men for methamphetamine possession.

Imran Naseer (25), from Ramanathapuram, was detained at a Porur apartment, while his associate Sarathkumar (32) was nabbed in Mannadi during follow-up investigations. Police confirmed the synthetic drug was destined for illegal sale.

The seized substance was sent for forensic analysis, and both accused were remanded in judicial custody. Police are probing the supply chain to identify broader trafficking links.

In a parallel operation, the Adyar Prohibition Enforcement Wing intercepted six kilograms of ganja at Chennai Central railway station. Suspect Saroj Kumar Yadav, a Maharashtra native, was flagged for suspicious behaviour while traveling by train. Upon inspection, officers discovered the contraband in his luggage. Yadav admitted to smuggling the consignment from cultivators to sell in the city.