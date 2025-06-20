Chennai police arrest 15 history sheeters in overnight operation

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 Jun 2025 1:30 PM IST
    P2 Otteri Police Station (Thanthi Tv)

    CHENNAI: Chennai Police arrested 15 history sheeters involved in several crimes on Thursday night.

    The arrests were made in Otteri, Kodungaiyur, Pulianthope, Sembiyam, and Basin Bridge areas, according to Thanthi TV.

    Police said these men continued to engage in criminal activities despite earlier arrests, and that strict action will be taken against repeat offenders.

    Online Desk

