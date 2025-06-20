Begin typing your search...
Chennai police arrest 15 history sheeters in overnight operation
15 history sheeters were arrested by Chennai police, involved in several crimes.
CHENNAI: Chennai Police arrested 15 history sheeters involved in several crimes on Thursday night.
The arrests were made in Otteri, Kodungaiyur, Pulianthope, Sembiyam, and Basin Bridge areas, according to Thanthi TV.
Police said these men continued to engage in criminal activities despite earlier arrests, and that strict action will be taken against repeat offenders.
