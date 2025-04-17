Chennai police and bank officials collaborate to combat rising cybercrimes and financial fraud

CHENNAI: In a bid to address the surge in bank fraud and cybercrimes, the Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate organised a high-level coordination meeting on Wednesday between law enforcement officials and banking authorities.

The meeting, held at the Vepery Police Commissionerate conference hall, was convened on the orders of Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun, to strengthen collaboration for swift resolution of complaints, recovery of defrauded funds, and prevention of digital crimes.

Presided over by Additional Commissioner of Police (Central Crime Branch) A Radhika, the session saw participation from 75 senior officials representing 41 public and private banks, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Key statistics revealed during the meeting highlighted the scale of the challenge: in 2023, the Central Crime Branch registered 32 bank fraud cases and arrested 118 individuals, while 87 suspects were apprehended in 8 cases filed so far in 2024, aided by banks’ cooperation.

Radhika underscored the critical need for seamless coordination between police and banks to identify and deter cybercriminals. She outlined actionable measures for financial institutions, including:

1. Expedited Compliance: Banks must prioritize court orders to swiftly refund victims’ lost funds without delays.

2. Timely Data Sharing: Immediate provision of KYC details, transaction records, and preliminary reports to accelerate investigations.

3. Awareness Campaigns: Banks instructed to conduct regular cybersecurity workshops at branches, focusing on investment scams, digital arrest frauds, and safeguarding senior citizens and RTGS users.

4. Establishment of a round-the-clock mechanism between law enforcement and banks to ensure justice for victims.

“Cybercrimes are devastating lives, wiping out hard-earned savings, and causing immense emotional distress. A proactive alliance is essential to combat this menace,” Radhika emphasised.

The meeting also featured senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioners S Selvaraj, G Vanitha, S Arokiyam, and VV Geethanjali, alongside assistant commissioners, inspectors, and cybercrime unit officers from four police zones.