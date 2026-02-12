Chennai photographer wins Nat Geo India honour for Theyyam festival capture

Since the release of the Kantara franchise, Theyyam festival has been in the limelight, with travellers, photographers and cultural enthusiasts flocking to Kerala and Karnataka to witness the divine amalgamation of fire, faith and fierceness. Chennai-based photographer Ramya Sriram has been documenting Theyyam since 2021, and this marks her fourth coverage.
With her determination to expand her horizon, Ramya is in the spotlight for bringing national honour to Chennai.
She won in the Capture in Motion campaign in 2025, one among the 12 winners, from National Geographic India.
“Nat Geo is like the holy grail and dream for every photographer. It is my habit to go through their archives and learn more about storytelling and perspectives. I was shockingly surprised when a notification popped up, informing me that my image had been selected,” says Ramya, who is on cloud nine as this is her second Theyyam capture that is receiving accolades.
Theyyam is fire given form, a ritual where myth breathes through mortal bodies. In the temple courtyards of north Kerala, especially in Kannur, performers rise before dawn, painted in vermilion and turmeric, crowned with towering headgear that brushes the sky. Rather than standing at a distance, the photograph feels immersed in the ceremony’s intensity—the flare of flames curling upward, the performer’s unwavering gaze, the choreography of devotion unfolding in real time.
The temple at which Ramya shot the award-winning picture was quite small. She waited for eight long hours to document the festival. “When it all began, everybody started pushing, and I fell near the fire, injuring my hands. I was only able to capture a handful of shots while falling and left the place with huge disappointment,” she shares, adding, “After coming home, when I was checking the pictures, out of five, three were out-of-focus. And the two images were picture-perfect, one of which is now garnering appreciation from various quarters. Undoubtedly, it was a miracle.”
For the 46-year-old, photography is all about storytelling. “We have to see, feel and then only capture a frame. Connecting with people and bringing in our own perspective is crucial,” she elucidates.
Ramya’s photography projects include covering Kulasai Dasara, Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai, the dramatic landscape of Hampi, Jallikattu and Chithirai Thiruvizha in Madurai, the vibrant Mylapore festival, Mahakumbh and portraits of Rajasthan, among many others.
“It is always crucial to stay humble with the locals of a region, and doing research before arriving is mandatory.
This will help to gel with the residents and learn more about the place to capture raw and rustic emotions,” she notes, shifting her focus to the prestigious Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA) next.