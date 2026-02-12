Chennai photographer wins Nat Geo India honour for Theyyam festival capture

With her determination to expand her horizon, Ramya is in the spotlight for bringing national honour to Chennai.

She won in the Capture in Motion campaign in 2025, one among the 12 winners, from National Geographic India.

“Nat Geo is like the holy grail and dream for every photographer. It is my habit to go through their archives and learn more about storytelling and perspectives. I was shockingly surprised when a notification popped up, informing me that my image had been selected,” says Ramya, who is on cloud nine as this is her second Theyyam capture that is receiving accolades.