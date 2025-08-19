Chennai: Pet pit bull mauls man to death, injures owner

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old man was mauled to death by his neighbour’s pit bull in Jafferkhanpet on Tuesday evening. The dog owner, too, was attacked when she tried to restrain the pet.

The Kumaran Nagar Police have booked negligence charges against the pet owner, who is now undergoing treatment.

The deceased, T Karunakaran (48) of VSM Garden Street in Jafferkhanpet, used to work as an assistant at catering units and also took up other menial jobs. About six months ago, he suffered a fracture in his right leg, which restricted his movement.

On Tuesday, he went to a catering job and returned home. As he passed the house of his neighbour, H Poongodi (48), to reach the public toilet, her pit bull escaped from the leash and pounced on him. Hearing his screams, Poongodi rushed in and tried to restrain the dog, only to be attacked by it.

Their neighbours intervened and took them both to the hospital. However, Karunakaran died due to heavy blood loss, while Poongodi is undergoing treatment at the KK Nagar ESI hospital.

After the incident, Greater Chennai Corporation veterinary officer J Kamal Hussain and civic body workers conducted an inspection at the spot. Meanwhile, volunteers caught the dog and kept it under observation at the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre in Kannammapet, said a senior official from Kodambakkam Zone.

This is the second incident involving a pit bull this month alone. In the earlier instance, a seven-year-old girl in Tondiarpet was injured after her house owner’s pit bull mauled her.