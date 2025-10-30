Chennai: Perungudi Lake restoration soon, assures Mayor Priya

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya has vowed that restoration works for Perungudi Lake will begin shortly, addressing long-standing concerns over the lake's condition.

During the council meeting, AIADMK councillor KPK Sathish Kumar raised the issue: "In 2023 Rs 10 crore was allocated for works. Till now no work has commenced yet. Lots of resident associations are complaining,” he said, adding that the lake is the drinking water source for people living in Kallukuttai and several adjoining areas.

Responding to the question, Mayor Priya said, "The Detailed Project Report has been prepared and around Rs 13 crore has been allotted. It will be taken into the government's conscience and work will commence soon." She indicated that the corporation is ready to move ahead with the restoration once formal approvals and project clearances are in place.