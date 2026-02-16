Chennai: Pay with cash as server glitch hits ticket machines on MTC buses

In an official communication, MTC stated that the ETMs used by conductors are temporarily unavailable due to a technical snag. As an interim measure, conductors are issuing manual pre-printed tickets to passengers until the system is restored.

The disruption also affected digital payment options. The corporation said UPI transactions, National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC), and debit and credit card payments cannot be accepted at present. The Chennai One App, which facilitates digital ticketing and related services, also remained inaccessible.