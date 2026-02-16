Chennai: Pay with cash as server glitch hits ticket machines on MTC buses
CHENNAI: Commuters travelling by Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses in the city faced inconvenience on Monday (February 16, 2026) after the corporation reported an unexpected server issue, which disrupted its Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs).However, passengers can travel by booking their tickets through the Chennai One app
In an official communication, MTC stated that the ETMs used by conductors are temporarily unavailable due to a technical snag. As an interim measure, conductors are issuing manual pre-printed tickets to passengers until the system is restored.
The disruption also affected digital payment options. The corporation said UPI transactions, National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC), and debit and credit card payments cannot be accepted at present. The Chennai One App, which facilitates digital ticketing and related services, also remained inaccessible.
The corporation requested passengers to carry cash while availing bus services. Expressing regret over the inconvenience faced by passengers, it said technical teams are working to resolve the issue.
MTC clarified that online bus ticket bookings were operating normally and that users of the Chennai One app could continue to book tickets and travel without disruption. Passengers who had purchased Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 bus passes through the app were allowed to travel by entering the OTP. In case of any technical error, commuters were advised to show the valid bus pass displayed on the app to the conductor and continue their journey.